Pete Alonso And Orioles Play Angels On Aug. 4

Alonso is hitting for a .251 BA, .346 OBP and .465 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 68 runs. In 486 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.98 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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