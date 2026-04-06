Pedro Pages And Cardinals Square Off Against Nationals On April 6

Pages is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .350 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored three runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Zack Littell starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.

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