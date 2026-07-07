Payton Tolle And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On July 7

Tolle is 4-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw three innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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