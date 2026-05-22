Payton Tolle And Red Sox Play Twins On May 22
Payton Tolle will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Tolle has -115 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Tolle is 2-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed eight innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.