Payton Tolle And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On May 4

Tolle is 0-1 with a 3.37 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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