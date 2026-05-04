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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On May 4

Payton Tolle will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Tolle has -152 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tolle is 0-1 with a 3.37 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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