Payton Tolle And Red Sox Face Rays On May 9

Tolle is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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