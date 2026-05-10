Payton Tolle And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On May 10

Tolle is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.