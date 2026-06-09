Payton Tolle And Red Sox Play Rays On June 9

Tolle is 3-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.