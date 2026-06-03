Payton Tolle And Red Sox Play Orioles On June 3

Tolle is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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