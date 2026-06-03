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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Play Orioles On June 3

Payton Tolle will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tolle has +122 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tolle is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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