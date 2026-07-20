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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Orioles On July 20

Payton Tolle will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, on Monday, July 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Tolle has -162 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tolle is 5-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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