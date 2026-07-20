Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Orioles On July 20

Tolle is 5-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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