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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Nationals On July 1

Payton Tolle will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Tolle has -102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Tolle is 4-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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