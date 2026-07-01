Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Nationals On July 1

Tolle is 4-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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