Payton Tolle And Red Sox Face Mets On July 12

Tolle is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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