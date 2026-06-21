Payton Tolle And Red Sox Square Off Against Mariners On June 21

Tolle is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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