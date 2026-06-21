Payton Tolle And Red Sox Take On Mariners On June 20

Tolle is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.