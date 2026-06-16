Payton Tolle And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On June 16

Tolle is 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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