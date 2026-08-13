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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On Aug. 13

Payton Tolle will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Tolle has -111 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Tolle is 7-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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