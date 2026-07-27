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Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle

Boston Red Sox • #70 RP

Payton Tolle And Red Sox Play Athletics On July 27

Payton Tolle will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, July 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tolle has -115 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Tolle is 5-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Tolle

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