Payton Tolle And Red Sox Play Athletics On July 27

Tolle is 5-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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