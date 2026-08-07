Payton Tolle And Red Sox Play Athletics On Aug. 7

Tolle is 6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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