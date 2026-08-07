Payton Tolle And Red Sox Play Athletics On Aug. 7
Payton Tolle will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Athletics at Fenway Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Tolle has -122 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Tolle is 6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.