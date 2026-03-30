Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Take On Tigers On March 30

Smith had a .258 BA, .362 OBP and .434 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 36 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 28 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Justin Verlander takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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