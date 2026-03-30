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Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith

Arizona Diamondbacks • #26 RF

Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Take On Tigers On March 30

Pavin Smith and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith had a .258 BA, .362 OBP and .434 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 36 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 28 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Justin Verlander takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pavin Smith

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