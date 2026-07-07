Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On July 7

Smith is hitting for a .155 BA, .256 OBP and .211 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .467 and he has scored five runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Padres.

German Marquez (3-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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