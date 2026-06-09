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Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith

Arizona Diamondbacks • #26 RF

Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Marlins On June 9

Pavin Smith and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .167 BA, .304 OBP and .167 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .471 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pavin Smith

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