Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Marlins On June 9

Smith is hitting for a .167 BA, .304 OBP and .167 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .471 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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