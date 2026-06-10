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Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith

Arizona Diamondbacks • #26 RF

Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Take On Marlins On June 10

Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .136 BA, .286 OBP and .136 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .422 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Ryan Gusto (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pavin Smith

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