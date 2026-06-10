Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Take On Marlins On June 10

Smith is hitting for a .136 BA, .286 OBP and .136 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .422 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Ryan Gusto (0-1) in his second start of the season.

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