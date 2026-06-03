Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On June 3
Pavin Smith and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Smith had a .258 BA, .362 OBP and .434 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 36 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani (5-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 0.82 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.