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Pavin Smith
Arizona Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith

Arizona Diamondbacks • #26 RF

Pavin Smith And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On June 3

Pavin Smith and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Smith had a .258 BA, .362 OBP and .434 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 36 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (5-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 0.82 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pavin Smith

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