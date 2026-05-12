Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Rockies On May 12

Skenes is 5-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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