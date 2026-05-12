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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Rockies On May 12

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -108 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 5-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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