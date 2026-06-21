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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On June 21

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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