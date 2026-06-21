Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On June 21

Skenes is 6-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.