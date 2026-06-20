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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Take On Rockies On June 20

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Skenes has -122 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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