Paul Skenes And Pirates Take On Rockies On June 20

Skenes is 6-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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