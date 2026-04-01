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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Reds On April 1

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has +100 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Skenes is 0-1 with a 67.50 ERA and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning pitched.

The Reds are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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