Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Reds On April 1
Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has +100 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Skenes is 0-1 with a 67.50 ERA and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning pitched.
The Reds are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.