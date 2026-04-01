Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Reds On April 1

Skenes is 0-1 with a 67.50 ERA and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning pitched.

The Reds are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.