Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Phillies On May 17

Skenes is 6-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.