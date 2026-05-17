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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Phillies On May 17

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Skenes has -142 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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