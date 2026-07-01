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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Take On Phillies On July 1

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -162 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-7 with a 3.10 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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