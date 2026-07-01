Paul Skenes And Pirates Take On Phillies On July 1

Skenes is 6-7 with a 3.10 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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