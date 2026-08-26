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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Padres On Aug. 26

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Skenes is 9-11 with a 3.79 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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