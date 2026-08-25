Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 25
Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -156 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Skenes is 9-11 with a 3.95 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.