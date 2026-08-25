Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 25

Skenes is 9-11 with a 3.95 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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