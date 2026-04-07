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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Padres On April 7

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -120 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 1-1 with a 9.53 ERA and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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