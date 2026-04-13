Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 13

Skenes is 2-1 with a 5.25 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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