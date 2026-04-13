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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Nationals On April 13

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -122 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 2-1 with a 5.25 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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