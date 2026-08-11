Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 11

Skenes is 9-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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