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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Guardians On July 19

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -162 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Skenes is 8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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