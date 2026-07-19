Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Guardians On July 19

Skenes is 8-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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