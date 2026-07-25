Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On July 25

Skenes is 9-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.