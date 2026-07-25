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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On July 25

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -148 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 9-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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