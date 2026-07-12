Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Brewers On July 12

Skenes is 7-8 with a 3.58 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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