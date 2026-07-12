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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Brewers On July 12

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Skenes has -130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Skenes is 7-8 with a 3.58 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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