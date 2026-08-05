Paul Skenes And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 5

Skenes is 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.