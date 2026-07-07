Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Braves On July 7

Skenes is 6-8 with a 3.62 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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