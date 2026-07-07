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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Face Braves On July 7

Paul Skenes will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skenes has -115 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-8 with a 3.62 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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