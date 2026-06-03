Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Astros On June 3

Skenes is 6-5 with a 2.89 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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