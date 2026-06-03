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Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates • #30 SP

Paul Skenes And Pirates Play Astros On June 3

Paul Skenes will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Skenes has -158 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skenes is 6-5 with a 2.89 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Skenes

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