Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face White Sox On June 18

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .301 BA, .368 OBP and .560 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored 26 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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