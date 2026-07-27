Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On White Sox On July 27

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .258 BA, .316 OBP and .483 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 35 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Noah Schultz makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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