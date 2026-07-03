Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Twins On July 3

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .278 BA, .339 OBP and .528 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 31 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Mike Paredes (0-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.