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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Tigers On June 30

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .284 BA, .345 OBP and .538 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 31 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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