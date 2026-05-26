FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Royals On May 26

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .250 BA, .353 OBP and .500 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 15 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Bailey Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News