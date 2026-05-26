Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Royals On May 26

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .250 BA, .353 OBP and .500 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 15 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Bailey Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

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