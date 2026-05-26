Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Royals On May 26
Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .250 BA, .353 OBP and .500 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 15 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Bailey Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.