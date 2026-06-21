Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Reds On June 21

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .291 BA, .354 OBP and .547 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored 27 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Reds.

Chase Burns (8-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

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