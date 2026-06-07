Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 7

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .268 BA, .350 OBP and .512 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 22 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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