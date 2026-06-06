Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 6

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .268 BA, .350 OBP and .512 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 22 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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