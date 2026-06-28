Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 28

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .291 BA, .353 OBP and .552 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored 31 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (9-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.