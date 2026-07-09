Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Rays On July 9
Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .257 BA, .315 OBP and .487 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 31 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Drew Rasmussen (7-4 with a 2.78 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.